Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on target in West Brom comfortable home win against Rotherham

England-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante was on the scoresheet when West Brom beat Rotherham United in the English Championship.

The Baggies made it five wins in a row after recording an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rotherham at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Midfielder Jed Wallace opened the scoring of the match in the 20th minute after receiving a pass from Tom Rogic to fire home with a shot.

Wallace was the provider for the second goal of the match after he teed up Grady Diagana who made no mistake and curled the ball into the right side of the net moments after the interval.

Substitute Thomas-Asante rounded off the victory for West Brom in the 70th minute after scoring from a rebound.

Thomas-Asante earned a penalty before stepping up from 12 yards and finding the back of the net despite Rotherham’s goalkeeper saving his initial attempt.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has four goals in 14 appearances in the Championship this season.

His goal against Stoke City last month was voted best goal of November in the Championship.