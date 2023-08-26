GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 August 2023
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores again as West Brom beat Middlesborough

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has scored for the second game running as West Bromwich Albion cruise to victory against Middlesborough.

The 24-year-old, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Leeds United last week, gave his side a 3-1 lead moments after the break against Boro at the Hawthorns.

Defender Cedric Kipre gave the Magpies the lead in 22nd minute but Middlesborough responded seven minutes later through Emmanuel Latte Lath.

John Swift restored West Brom's lead before half-time before Thomas Asante capitalized on a mistake after the break to give the host a two-goal lead.

Middlesborough were reduced to ten men after Tommy Smith was sent off but Marcus Forss scored late to reduce the deficit.

However, just before the end of the game Jeremy Sarmiento restored the two-advantage with a clever strike.

Thomas-Asante has now netted two goals in the English Championship in the new season.

 

