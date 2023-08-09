Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores for West Brom in EFL Cup defeat

English-born Ghanaian attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante was on target for West Bromwich Albion despite losing 2-1 to Stoke City in the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

The 24-year-old netted his side's only goal to even the score but they gave away another goal too soon on Tuesday night due to West Bromwich Albion's inability to cope with their opponents' dominance.

Vidigal's close-range goal in the 65th minute, only one minute after Thomas-Asante's equalizer for West Bromwich Albion, marked the game's turning point.

After the halfway break, Stoke City's advantage in the game grew even more as they produced additional goal opportunities.

Wesley's dominant performance gave the Potters a well-earned lead going into halftime by making Kyle Bartley of West Brom commit a defensive blunder.

The powerful strike by Wesley went off the post and beyond the inexperienced goalie Josh Griffiths, leaving the Baggies behind at halftime.

West Bromwich Albion made nine changes, but even with the adjustments, Stoke continued to exert pressure on them. Vidigal's decisive goal secured the latter's passage into the EFL Cup.

In order to hold onto their advantage against a West Brom club that had a terrible pre-season and now suffering from the disappointment of losing their first two games, manager Alex Neil's team displayed a strong defensive performance.

Despite the defeat, Thomas-Asante had another good day which could increase the zeal of interested clubs for his services.

Thomas-Asante joined West Brom in the Championship and made an impressive debut last season. He made his scoring debut for West Brom in a 1-1 home draw against Burnley with a 98th-minute late equalizer.

Thomas-Asante recorded nine goals in his first season with West Brom, seven of which came in the EFL Championship, to complete the campaign as the team's leading scorer.