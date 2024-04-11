Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in West Brom victory over Rotherham

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante was on target for West Bromwich in the English Championship on Wednesday when they eased past Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring of the match with his 3rd goal in four games as West Brom recorded a 2-0 victory in the end at the Hawthorns.

A great, flowing move saw Mikey Johnston set Adam Reach free down the left, and his pinpoint pull-back was converted by Thomas-Asante after 23 minutes.

The referee awarded West Brom a penalty for handball on the stroke of half-time.

Midfielder John Swift made no mistake, firing down the middle to double the advantage for the home side.

Thomas-Asante is having a decent campaign in the Championship this season. He has 11 goals and two assists in 36 matches.

Thomas-Asante is eligible to represent Ghana internationally after switching nationality ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. He is awaiting his first invitation to the Black Stars.