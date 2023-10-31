Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores to inspire West Brom to victory at Coventry

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante climbed off the bench to help West Bromwich Albion to victory in the English Championship on Monday night.

Thomas-Asante, who replaced Nathaniel Chalobah in the second-half, wrapped up the win against Coventry City with a lovely finish at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Grady Diangana before Thomas-Asante expertly curled home from a Matt Phillips assist.

The strong forward had another opportunity to increase his tally late in the game but his effort went over the bar.

The 24-year-old has now netted four times in 12 games in the English Championship this season, providing one assist.

The Milton Keynes-born forward remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana as he is yet to make an appearance at any level for England.