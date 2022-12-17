Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante wins goal of the month award on England

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has scooped the award for the goal of the month for November in the English Championship.

The English-born Ghanaian scored a spectacular acrobatic kick in the 2-0 victory over Stoke City just before the World Cup break in November.

He beat Manuel Benson of Burnley, Huddersfiled Town's Josh Ruffles and Riley McGree of Middlesborough to win the award for the first time.

“I’m really happy to have won," Thomas-Asante said reacting to the award.

“I know there was a lot of really good entries and I wasn’t expecting to win it. But I’m happy to have been handed this award and hopefully I can get a few more goals going forward now.

“The goal was instinct and I want to keep expressing myself now that I’ve got my feet under the table here.

“I know the fans have been really supportive, but there’s a lot more to do and we’ve got to keep getting these results and, hopefully, going forward I can produce more moments like I did against Stoke.

“I feel like I can impact any game at this level now and compliments go to my team-mates for that because they’re making it easier for me to get those chances in front of goal.

“I’m starting to get used to everyone, they’re getting used to the runs that I like to make, and I think there’s only good things to come from this group now.”