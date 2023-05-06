Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante wins Goal of the Season at West Brom

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has won the Goal of the Season award at West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old's acrobatic goal against Stoke City in the English Championship was voted Goal of the Season by fans of the club.

Thomas-Asante pulled 73% of the votes to win the award in just his first season with the club.

"Thomas-Asante's incredible acrobatic effort was Albion’s second goal of the afternoon in the 2-0 win over the Potters at The Hawthorns," wrote the club.

"Brandon won the award after claiming more than 73 per cent of the final vote. Thank you to all those supporters who took the time to vote."

The strong forward is already a fans favourite following his outstanding performances since joining the Baggies from Salford City FC.

This season, Thomas-Asante has scored ten goals across all competitions for West Bromwich Albion.

Watch goal below: