Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante's spectacular strike secures draw for West Brom

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante got on the scoresheet for West Brom in their stalemate against Stoke City in the English Championship on Sunday.

Thomas-Asante grabbed the equalising goal as the Baggies fight back from behind to draw 1-1 with the Potters at the Hawthorns.

Stoke took the lead in the match after 12 minutes through the American midfielder Lynden Gooch with an assist by Korean youngster Joon-Ho Bae.

Thomas-Asante scored to level matters for the home side ten minutes from the interval with a spectacular strike from inside the box after his first-time shot beat goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

The 24-year-old forward came close to getting the second goal for the Baggies, but his low drive was superbly saved by the goalkeeper to deny him five minutes from full-time.

Thomas-Asante takes his tally in the Championship this campaign to 6 goals and two assists in 20 appearances for West Brom.