Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey delivered a stellar performance, aiding Ajax in securing a crucial away victory against FC Volendam on Sunday.

The 22-year-old attacker played a pivotal role, featuring for 81 minutes as Ajax dominated their opponents with a commanding 4-1 triumph at the Kras Stadion, marking a return to their winning form.

Brobbey's impact has been notable throughout the season, emerging as a key figure for the Dutch giants, consistently finding the net and contributing significantly to the team's successes.

Ajax initiated their offensive onslaught just 25 minutes into the game, courtesy of Dutch international Kenneth Taylor, providing them with a lead going into halftime.

Continuing their dominance in the second half, Ajax effortlessly extended their advantage with three more goals, sealing a comprehensive victory.

England international Chuba Akpom bolstered Ajax's lead with a goal in the 59th minute, followed by Brobbey's contribution, securing his side's third goal in the 70th minute.

Shortly after, Kenneth Taylor netted his second goal of the match, completing his brace in the 77th minute.

Although FC Volendam managed to salvage a consolation goal in the 80th minute through Benaissa Benamar, Ajax maintained their dominance, ultimately sealing the match with a 4-1 triumph.

Brobbey's influence throughout the season has been undeniable, having amassed an impressive tally of 17 goals and 9 assists in 27 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie, firmly establishing himself as a pivotal figure for Ajax.