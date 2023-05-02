Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey tipped to shine for Netherlands

Former Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has tipped Ajax forward Brian Brobbey to shine for the Netherlands following the player's performance in the Dutch Cup final last Sunday.

Brobbey who was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother was a key player for Ajax in their penalty shootout defeat to PSV as he put up one of his best performances in an Ajax shirt.

Van Hooijdonk who was impressed with the player says the performance could be his biggest job interview as a senior team player for the three-time World Cup finalists.

"Brobbey has a very good chance of becoming the striker of the Netherlands. There aren't that many flavors either. I think Thijs Dallinga is more refined, but Brobbey has a huge advantage in his strong stature,"

"Koeman will also have seen his performance. And that must have done him good. Brobbey kept going, even in overtime, which he supposedly couldn't. I, therefore, hope that this match will be a breakthrough for him," said Pierre van Hooijdonk.

The 21-year-old has featured for the youth sides of the Netherlands and is eying a call-up to the senior side. Brobbey was named to the preliminary roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in October 2022 but failed to make the final 26 for the tournament in Qatar.