Ghanaian forward Brian Oddei loaned to Croatian club NK Rudes

Italian forward of Ghanaian origin Brian Oddei has joined Croatian club NK Rudes on a loan deal until the end of the season from Sassuolo.

Coach Davor Mladina has acquired the services of a talented and experienced young player who previously played in the top tier of Italian football.

"We are extremely proud of this job because with the arrival of Serie A players, we have proved that we are 'Totally different from others'. You know, it's not a small thing to bring in a player of such renown, who has grown up in such a football environment for years.

And by bringing him, I believe we show all the seriousness and desire for even greater affirmation of the club, and in order to welcome the unfolding of the championship as ready as possible and confirm entry into the strongest class of Croatian football. I would like to thank everyone who participated in this transfer," said Rudeš's director Stipe Čondrić.

"I am happy with this kind of outcome, because besides Oddei being a great footballer, he is also a young player, and that is our philosophy. Namely, we focused on bringing in prospective players, who have room for development. And when a Serie A player comes to you, then you have to be extra happy. In addition, we have agreed cooperation with Sassuolo, which will bring only good to the club," he added.

Oddei made his debut for Sassuolo's first team in January 2021, in a match against Juventus, but hasn’t featured much since and will try to revive his career in Croatia.