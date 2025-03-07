Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban sets up a goal for Genoa in 1-1 draw against Cagliari

Ghanaian international Caleb Ekuban put up a fine performance for Genoa on Friday night, helping the team to secure an important point in the game against Cagliari Calcio.

The former Black Stars regular started for his team on the night in a game serving as a Round 28 fixture of the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season.

In the game played at Unipol Domus, Cagliari led at halftime thanks to an equaliser from Nicolas Viola after he was assisted by Roberto Piccoli.

Despite the efforts of Genoa in that half, the team could not score and trailed at the break.

However, just two minutes into the second half, Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban set up Maxwell Cornet, who scored to restore parity to the game.

With a lot of time to play, both teams fought hard in a bid to net the winning goal to merit the three points.

Unfortunately, neither side could find the back of the net again and had to settle for a draw at full time.

After his contribution on Friday night, Caleb Ekuban now has one goal and three assists after making 13 appearances in the Italian Serie A this season