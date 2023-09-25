Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie lights up Romania Liga III with hat-trick for Gloria FC

Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting a sensational hat-trick for Gloria FC as they thrashed Alba Lulia 6-1 in a Romania Liga III encounter.

Davordzie, who has been in scintillating form this season, opened the floodgates for Gloria FC in the 11th minute. After receiving a well-placed low pass, the former Parma striker unleashed a precise left-footed strike that left the Lulia goalkeeper with no chance.

Gloria FC extended their lead in the 52nd minute, courtesy of a goal from Vasile Mihai. However, Alba Lulia managed to pull one back through Razvan Fetita, providing a glimmer of hope.

Davordzie, though, had other plans. He treated the fans to a masterclass in individual brilliance with two more goals in the 75th and 86th minutes. His second goal was a sight to behold as he dribbled past three defenders, leaving the crowd in awe, before calmly rounding off the goalkeeper.

For his third goal, Davordzie displayed impeccable anticipation and timing, positioning himself perfectly to delicately chip the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper. His hat-trick was a testament to his exceptional talent and finishing ability.

Currently on loan from CRF Cluj in the Romania top-flight league, Carl Davordzie has been a revelation for Gloria FC, tallying four goals in just five appearances in the Romania Liga III this season. The 23-year-old's extraordinary performance against Alba Lulia has undoubtedly solidified his status as a rising star to watch.