Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie continues to impress in Romania with Gloria FC, scoring his sixth goal of the season and providing an assist in their 4-0 win over Viitorul Cluj.

Davordzie wasted no time making an impact, breaking the deadlock just four minutes into the match with a fine strike from his weaker foot to give Gloria the lead.

The 23-year-old forward also played a crucial role by providing the assist for the third goal, effectively putting the game beyond the reach of the visiting team, Viitorul Cluj.

Carl Davordzie has been in incredible form, showcasing his versatility with 6 goals and 5 assists in just 10 games.

Gloria FC currently lead the league table with 21 points, in large part due to the impressive performances of players like Carl Davordzie.