Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie's hat-trick powers FC Gloria to big win over ACS Galda

Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie showcased his remarkable scoring skills by scoring a hat-trick propelling FC Gloria to victory in the Romanian Liga Division.

The 23-year-old didn't waste time in sparking the excitement in the game as he gave FC Gloria the lead in the 28th minute after tapping in from close-range break deadlock.

The second goal was a brilliant shot in the 57th minute after perfectly connecting with a long ball with a deft first touch around the 18-yard box.

The skillful forward added the third goal in the 61st minute showing the quality he possesses as a striker. Davordzie confidently took on two defenders, escaped their challenge, and then chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper into the net.

His goals sealed a convincing 3-0 victory over ACS Galda.

The former Parma striker who is on loan from CRF Cluj has developed a knack for scoring great individual goals. His ability to beat defenders and goalkeepers in one-on-one situations has set him apart as he has already emerged as an essential figure for FC Gloria.

Carl Davordzie has 9 goals and five assists in 11 games to his credit helping his team top of the league table with 27 points.