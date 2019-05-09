Ghanaian forward Charles Boateng nets four as Richmond Kickers advance in US Open Cup

Ghanaian forward Charles Boateng scored four times as Richmond Kickers thrashed Virginia United in the first round of the 2019 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The Richmond Kickers advance to the Second Round following a 6-1 victory over Virginia United at City Stadium Tuesday night.

Kickers were led by four goals from Charles Boateng, followed by goals from Eli Lockaby and Daniel Jackson.

The home side would break the deadlock in the 17th minute through Charles Boateng.

Charles Boateng picked up a brace just five minutes later.

Virginia United found the back of the net in the 28th minute.

Two minutes before halftime, Eli Lockaby picked up his first goal of the season.

Daniel Jackson scored in his second straight match, netting Richmond’s fourth goal three minutes into the second half.

Charles Boateng came up with his hat trick in the 55th minute.

Luke Pavone set up Boateng for a fourth goal in the 75th minute.

Virginia United was able to pull back another goal in stoppage time. Ernesto Marquez, Jr. looked for a free kick on the edge of the Richmond box.