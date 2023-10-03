Ghanaian forward Charles Sagoe Jr excited about debut for Arsenal's first team

English-born Ghanaian forward Charles Sagoe Jr expressed his excitement after making his debut for Arsenal's first team in their 1-0 victory over Brentford in the English EFL Cup.

The teenager started for Arsenal in the match and played a crucial role in securing the win.

Sagoe shared his joy and gratitude for the support he received from everyone at the club after his debut, saying, "The love and support that they gave me when I came into the building was honestly amazing, and I’m very grateful that they gave me that."

Reflecting on the victory against Brentford, Sagoe mentioned facing tough opponents and helping the team progress to the next round. He expressed his desire for more opportunities to play for Arsenal's first team, emphasizing his commitment to hard work.

"Playing with the first team with Arsenal is a massive achievement, but I would like more and more experiences and opportunities, so I’m going to keep on working hard, and hopefully, I’ll get one of those opportunities again," Sagoe added.