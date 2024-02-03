Ghanaian forward Charles Sagoe Jr reveals why he joined Swansea City

English-born Ghanaian winger, Charles Sagoe Jr has disclosed why he opted to join Swansea City in the winter transfer window.

The Arsenal youngster is on loan at the Championship side till the end of the season.

According to the 19-year-old, he was convinced by the club's philosophy and is already looking forward to work with Luke Williams.

“I’m really excited to get going. I’m glad the deal has got over the line and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch,” Sagoe Jr told Swansea City's official website.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me that the philosophy is very possession-based, and the wingers are integral to how Swansea play.

“He wants them to be direct and get lots of crosses into the box, create chances for the team. That’s my game really, creating chances and getting opportunities to score."

The technically gifted winger is expected to garner first team football experience at Swansea as he continues his development.

“As a winger, I like to get on the ball a lot and help the team as much as I can," continued Sagoe Jr.

“I don’t mind which side I play. Wherever the manager plays me, I’ll just give it my all. I’ll always put in 110 per cent in everything, whether I’m on the left or the right. I don’t mind, I’ll just give it my all.

“I am comfortable off both feet, which is one of my strengths, I’m quite confident coming in on my weaker foot or having the option to go on my stronger foot. I think it’s something I have in my locker and I can produce it on the pitch.

“I like to be very direct and get at my opponents, get lots of shots off and get lots of crosses into the box. I just try to cause trouble for the opponents.

“I’ll bring a lot of energy to the pitch, and show my talent.

“When I had that conversation with the manager, it put a smile on my face. I just want to help us win as many games as possible and help us climb the table.”