Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu has been removed from the wreckage alive with injuries - Reports

Former Black Stars forward Christian Atsu has been removed from the wreckage alive after several hours of searching, Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has reported this morning.

Atsu was reportedly trapped in rubble after he was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey on Monday.

Atsu who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was in action on Sunday, scoring a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Atsu joined Hatayspor on a free transfer last summer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Raed FC.

The 31-year-old has been capped 65 times by Ghana, scoring nine goals. In 2020, there were reports that Atsu was considering retiring from the national team due to neglect.

Atsu was named player of the tournament when Ghana came second at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

According to officials, more than 4000 people were killed and over 10,000 others injured in the disaster.

A magnitude 7.5 aftershock struck Turkey's south hours after the original quake. According to reports, it was felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Other footballers and athletes have been affected by the upheaval.

After a massive aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 hits Turkey's south hours after the original quake, Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel's wife shared a tearful message.

Also according to Radyo Gol, the press manager of Hatayspor, Mustafa Ozat confirmed the news the Ghanaian footballer has been found alive with injuries.