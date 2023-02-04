Ghanaian forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei gets three assists as Bochum thrash Hoffenheim

Christopher Antwi-Adjei assisted three goals in 18 first-half minutes as Bochum made light work of Hoffenheim.

Bochum claimed a 5-2 win with the Ghanaian forward assisting his side's first three goals at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday afternoon.

Some wonderful work down the left wing by Antwi-Adjei worked some space for the Ghanaian before he put a ball across the face of goal for Philipp Hofmann to tap into the empty net.

Der Blau’s added a second after 30 minutes, Antwi-Adjei was the provider again as he cut the ball back to Philipp Förster for the German to place a beautifully placed strike beyond Baumann and into the bottom left corner.

Antwi-Adjei then set up the third for Takuma Asano who placed the ball calmly beyond the goalkeeper.

The away side improved in the second half and got two goals, but the home side also scored twice with the game finishing 5-2.

The comprehensive victory was enough to carry Bochum out of the bottom three.

Antwi-Adjei was named man of the match after going off to a standing ovation in the 84th minute. He was replaced by English defender Jordi Osei-Tutu who is of Ghanaian descent.