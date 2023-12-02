Ghanaian forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei on target as Bochum secures win against Wolfsburg

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a significant impact, scoring the game-winning goal for VfL Bochum in their 3-1 triumph against Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Wolfsburg enjoying more possession, the home side emerged victorious, displaying a solid performance at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Antwi-Adjei, who did not start the game, entered the field in the 72nd minute. Patrick Osterhage and Bernardo scored their first competitive goals in blue and white, establishing a lead. Wolfsburg's Mattias Svanberg managed to narrow the deficit to 2-1 just before halftime.

Undeterred, Bochum persisted, and substitute Christopher Antwi-Adjei secured the game-winning goal in the final phase, assisted by German-born Ghanaian Moritz Broni Kwarteng.

With this victory, Bochum currently sits 12th on the league table with 13 points after 13 games, while Wolfsburg is positioned 9th with 16 points after the same number of matches. The Blue and White team will face TSG Hoffenheim in their next Bundesliga encounter.