Ghanaian forward Christopher Baah inspires Sarpsborg 08 to victory in Norway

Ghanaian forward Christopher Baah delivered a standout performance to lead Sarpsborg 08 to a 3-1 win against Aalesund in an exciting Norwegian Eliteserien clash on Monday.

The 18-year-old prodigy played a crucial role in the Round 8 encounter.

Baah, a key starter for Sarpsborg, wasted no time in making an impact. Just 19 minutes into the first half, he showcased his skill with a superb strike to equalize, providing the hosts with the lead. This early goal set the tone for the rest of the match.

In the 36th minute, it was Joachim Soltvedt who found the back of the net, doubling Sarpsborg's lead. However, Aalesund fought back, with talented Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga scoring in the 39th minute to narrow the deficit.

Despite Aalesund's hopes of completing a comeback, it was not to be. Sarpsborg strengthened their position in the second half, as Bjorn Utvik sealed the victory with a well-executed strike in the 68th minute.

Baah, who has featured in all eight matches for Sarpsborg this season, aims to continue finding the back of the net to aid his team's success.