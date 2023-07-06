Ghanaian forward Christopher Bonsu Baah excited after securing move to KRC Genk

Ghanaian forward Christopher Bonsu Baah is excited to continue his growth at his new club, KRC Genk.

The 18-year-old was unveiled as a new signing by the Belgian club on Thursday, signing a five-year contract.

The youngster only joined Sarpsborg from Shooting Stars FC in March, but he has impressed enough to secure a move to Belgium after only 12 appearances in Norway.

Bonsu Baah expressed his excitement to join Genk after signing a contract with the club, recalling his long admiration for the team.

“I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played FIFA with KRC Genk for the sake of players like De Bruyne & Courtois.”

“When I heard of KRC Genk’s interest, I didn’t hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. The fact that I now belong to the club feels like the right choice at the right time. I can’t wait to develop further.”

His moves serve as an opportunity to meet his compatriot Joseph Paintsil, a key Black Stars player who also plies his trade with KRC Genk.