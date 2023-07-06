GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Christopher Bonsu Baah excited after securing move to KRC Genk

Published on: 06 July 2023
Ghanaian forward Christopher Bonsu Baah is excited to continue his growth at his new club, KRC Genk.

The 18-year-old was unveiled as a new signing by the Belgian club on Thursday, signing a five-year contract.

The youngster only joined Sarpsborg from Shooting Stars FC in March, but he has impressed enough to secure a move to Belgium after only 12 appearances in Norway.

Bonsu Baah expressed his excitement to join Genk after signing a contract with the club, recalling his long admiration for the team.

“I have known the club for some time. When I was little, I played FIFA with KRC Genk for the sake of players like De Bruyne & Courtois.”

“When I heard of KRC Genk’s interest, I didn’t hesitate for a second, despite interest from other teams. The fact that I now belong to the club feels like the right choice at the right time. I can’t wait to develop further.”

His moves serve as an opportunity to meet his compatriot Joseph Paintsil, a key Black Stars player who also plies his trade with KRC Genk.

