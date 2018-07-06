Ghanaian forward Collin Quaner begins preseason with Huddersfield Town

German-born Ghanaian footballer Collin Quaner has begun pre-season training with English Premier League side Huddersfield Town FC.

The Ghanaian who helped Huddersfield avoid the drop last season has joined the club for early preparations in anticipation of a better campaign next season.

The lanky forward was key for Huddersfield Town last season and he is expected to lead the attack next season.

Quaner spent part of his summer holidays in Ghana but was back in UK last month to start personal preparations ahead of the pre-season.

Manager David Wagner’s side started their official pre-season on Wednesday and the Ghanaian star was in attendance.

"Can't stop won’t stop….” Quaner tweeted on Thursday evening with a picture of him and deputy manager Claude Makelele in training.

Quaner has already expressed his desire to play for Ghana and could make the 2019 AFCON squad if he has a good season.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2018