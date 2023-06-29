Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei brings excitement and energy to Leyton Orient

Ghanaian forward Dan Agyei has expressed his excitement about joining English League One side Leyton Orient and is eager to bring a sense of excitement to the club.

Agyei has signed a two-year deal with the club in the English third tier.

The 26-year-old, who was born in England, believes that his playing style will bring a spark of energy and thrill to the team, delighting the fans.

Agyei describes himself as someone who enjoys taking on opponents and creating chances. He emphasizes his commitment to hard work while being a livewire on the field.

"I'm the one that likes to dribble with the ball, beat players, and create chances," said Agyei.

"The fans are in for someone that will work hard but also be a livewire on the pitch."

Agyei's dedication to providing an electrifying performance is sure to captivate the supporters of Leyton Orient.

They can expect a player who will leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of success. With his dynamic style of play, Agyei aims to bring excitement to every match and contribute significantly to the team's success.

Having gained valuable experience in Sky Bet League One during loan spells at Walsall and Blackpool, Agyei made a permanent move to Oxford United in 2019, turning down an opportunity to stay at Burnley.

After two seasons with Oxford United, he recently joined Crewe Alexandra before eventually sealing his move to Leyton Orient.

With his previous experience in League One and his desire to make an impact, Agyei is ready to make his mark at Leyton Orient.

The club and fans have high hopes for his contributions on the field as he adds a new dimension to their attacking prowess.