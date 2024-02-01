Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shines in FC Zurich's draw against Lausanne

Former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made a significant impact in FC Zurich's 2-2 draw against Lausanne in the Swiss top-flight.

Barnieh replaced Fabio Daprela at the beginning of the second half and made his presence felt in the game as he assisted two goals.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 35th minute through Trae Coyle after connecting from Rares Ilie's pass.

Lausanne doubled their advantage four minutes before halftime through Rares Ilie.

However, FC Zurich staged a comeback in the second half, with Switzerland international Bledian Krasniqi reducing the deficit two minutes into the second half, assisted by the Ghanaian forward.

Barnieh then assisted Rodrigo Conceicao in the 52nd minute to level the scores at 2-2. The Ghanaian has been great for FC Zurich this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in as many games.

FC Zurich's draw against Lausanne keeps them in eighth position in the Swiss Super League table, while Lausanne remains in fourth place.

Barnieh's impressive performance in the game highlights his growing influence in the FC Zurich team and his potential to make an impact in European football.