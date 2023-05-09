Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei earns assist in Crewe Alexandra's draw 

English-born Ghanaian striker Daniel Ebenezer Kwasi Agyei provided an assist for Crewe Alexandra during their 2-2 draw against Newport County in the final match of the 2022-23 season in League Two on Monday.

Crewe Alexandra secured a point against Newport County in the last game of the season thanks to a 93rd-minute goal by Lachlan Brook. After a goalless first half, Crewe took the lead when Rio Adebisi curled in his third goal of the season from a distance.

Newport, however, felt they had secured the victory when their top scorer Omar Bogle scored twice in the 77th and 91st minutes. Nevertheless, in the dying seconds of the match, Lachlan Brook appeared to save some dignity for the visitors. His goal was set up by the assist of forward Daniel Agyei.

The 25-year-old played the entire game against Newport County and started on the right side of the attack.

Agyei has had a great season, having made 46 appearances, scored 16 goals and provided five assists in the league. He was recently awarded the Player's Player of the Season Award at Crewe Alexandra.