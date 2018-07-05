Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei named in Burnley squad-list ahead of forthcoming season

Burnley will be counting on Ghanaian forward Daniel Ebenezer Kwasi Agyei next season despite his somewhat underwhelming loan spell at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old was shipped on loan to English League One side Walsall FC to his development after finding first team opportunity difficult to come by at Burnley.

His time with the Saddlers was successful after hitting 4 goals in 18 games.

The well-built hitman left Walsall to join Blackpool FC during the January transfer window but it did not turn out to be as successful as his first loan as he failed to hit the back of the net in 9 appearances.

Agyei made his senior debut for Burnley last year against Liverpool.