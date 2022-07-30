Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei scores as Crewe Alexandra beat Rochdale in league opener

Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei continue his rich run of form for Crewe Alexandra as he opened his season's account in the victory over Rochdale.

The 25-year-old, who has been in good scoring form in pre-season, netted the opener in the 14th minute after connecting to a Sebastian Schonlau free-kick.

Seven minutes later Lachlan Brook doubled Crewe's lead before Devante Rodney pulled one back for the hosts.

The former Burnley striker is hoping for a good season as Crewe chase promotion to the English Championship.