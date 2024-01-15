English-born Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei showcased his scoring prowess for Leyton Orient in a gripping encounter against Portsmouth, leading his team to a thrilling 3-0 victory at Fratton Park.

The match started with both teams in a deadlock-breaking quest, but Orient emerged as the superior side in the first half. The breakthrough came at the 30-minute mark when Sanders initiated a team move, setting up Shaqai Forde to calmly slot the ball into the net.

Building on their momentum, Orient extended their lead a few minutes later when Dan Happe's effort from an Archibald corner grazed Jordan Brown's leg and found the back of the net.

Daniel Agyei sealed the dominant first half with a powerful header just before halftime. An in-swinging Archibald corner caused chaos, and Agyei's precise header left the opposition defense helpless.

The second half remained goalless as Leyton Orient secured a crucial 3-0 victory, with Daniel Agyei making a significant impact on the game.

The 26-year-old striker, with two goals and one assist in nine League One appearances this season, continues to be a key asset for his team.