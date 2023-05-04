Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei scores twice to propel Crewe Alexandra win over Bradford City

English-born Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei bagged a brace for Crewe Alexandra FC when they beat Bradford City in the English League Two on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old scored twice to aid Crewe to a 3-2 victory over Bradford in their last home match and the penultimate fixture of the 2022-23 season.

Agyei scored the opening goal of the game at the Alexandra Stadium in the 16th minute following a brilliant individual effort after receiving a pass from Christopher Long.

The Ghanaian forward scored again to double the advantage for the home side two minutes before the interval after connecting a pass from Long again.

Bradford scored twice in quick succession in the 46th and 54th minutes through Andy Cook and Jamie Walker, respectively, to draw level in the game.

Crewe left it late in the match to claim the maximum points of the encounter after Long scored the match-winner in stoppage-time.

Agyei has been lethal for Crewe this season in League Two, having scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 45 games. He has been voted for the players' player of the season.