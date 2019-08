Ghanaian youngster Daniel Agyei is on the verge of joining English lower-tier side Oxford United on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old was offered a new contract by Burnley so Oxford United are likely to pay a compensation fee.

He agreed a 12-month deal after returning to Burnley following two spells out on loan in League One this season.

Agyei scored five times for Walsall in the first half of the campaign before moving to Blackpool - where he featured largely as a substitute - in January.