Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei's late heroics secure Leyton Orient narrow victory over Charlton Athletic

English-born Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei played a pivotal role in Leyton Orient's 1-0 triumph against Charlton Athletic, showcasing his playmaking prowess with a crucial assist.

Agyei, who entered the game in the 78th minute at the Gaughan Group Stadium, made an immediate impact in a thrilling League One encounter.

The action unfolded early in the match when Theo Archibald's corner found Shaq Forde in the third minute, but the initial attempt missed its mark. Despite a few close calls from Charlton Athletic, with Scott Fraser firing from outside the 18-yard box, Leyton Orient's goalkeeper Brynn made crucial saves.

The intensity continued into the second half, with Orient applying pressure.

The decisive moment came when Agyei, just off the bench, delivered a precise ball into the Charlton area. Omar Beckles connected with the pass, scoring brilliantly beyond Maynard-Brewer and sparking jubilation at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

This marks Agyei's sixth appearance in League One this season, and the assist to Omar Beckles represents his first contribution in terms of assists. Leyton Orient fans are likely to celebrate the impact of the English-Ghanaian striker as the team secures a vital victory in the league.