Ghanaian forward Daniel Nkrumah makes debut for Middlesbrough in pre-season friendly

Published on: 16 July 2023
Ghanaian forward Daniel Nkrumah finally made his much-anticipated debut for Middlesbrough during a pre-season friendly against York City on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who recently joined Middlesbrough from Leyton Orient, started the match as a substitute, impressing head coach Michael Carrick in the process, as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Nkrumah's arrival at Middlesbrough has generated excitement among fans, following a fruitful two-season loan spell at Welling United from Leyton Orient. During his time at Welling United, the young talent showcased glimpses of his potential, featuring in 10 matches across various competitions and scoring two goals.

Taking to social media after the match, Nkrumah expressed his delight in donning the new colours of his club, stating, "Enjoying my new colours!" His enthusiasm and eagerness to represent Middlesbrough were evident as he embraced the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field.

 

As Nkrumah embarks on his Championship journey with Middlesbrough in the upcoming season, he aims to continue his development and make a meaningful contribution to the team's success.

The young forward's presence adds depth and diversity to the squad, providing additional attacking options for the team's upcoming campaigns.

