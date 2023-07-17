Ghanaian forward Daniel Owusu transfer issue resolved as St. Pölten focuses on preparations

St. Pölten's preparation for the upcoming season has been progressing well, with the team recording two wins against Maccabi Haifa and Mauerwerk, along with two defeats and a draw.

The integration of new players into the squad has been smooth, and the team management is pleased with the ongoing process.

One player who was previously a topic of discussion, Daniel Owusu, is no longer an issue for St. Pölten.

The 20-year-old former Liefering player had been called up for a match against Ujpest but has since departed the club.

His future and transfer situation have been resolved, allowing the team to focus on other matters as they continue their preparations.

In the coming week, the coaching team will hold discussions with Managing Director Sport Jan Schlaudraff and Sporting Director Tino Wawra regarding their transfer plans. However, they emphasize that there is no rush or pressure to make further signings, as the team is already well-equipped in the attacking department with players like Tadic, Gschweidl, and Nitta.

Head coach Alexander Helm expressed confidence in the team's current squad and believes they are in a strong position heading into the new season. The coaching staff will work closely with the management to assess any potential transfer opportunities that may arise but stress that they are under no immediate pressure to make changes.

With the Daniel Owusu transfer situation now resolved, St. Pölten can shift their focus entirely to fine-tuning their preparations for the upcoming campaign. The team remains optimistic and determined to start the season on a positive note, building on the progress made during the preseason friendlies.

As the coaching staff, management, and players collaborate to enhance team cohesion and performance, St. Pölten supporters eagerly await the start of the new season, hoping for a successful and memorable campaign ahead.