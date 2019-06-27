Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed begins preseason with Belgian giants Anderlecht

Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed has began preseason with Belgian giants Anderlecht after returning from loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Asante Kotoko forward spent the second half of last season on loan in Holland, where he enjoyed a remarkable stint which nearly helped the Vitas to Europa League qualification.

Dauda came close to making the move a permanent one but the Eredivisie club were reluctant to doll out the asking price of the Belgian club.

The 21-year old joined the rest of the squad this week as player-manager Vincent Kompany took them through some drills.

Mohammed would be expected to fight for a place in the team to avoid being farmed out for another loan spell.

The Black Meteors attacker scored three goals in 16 appearances in Holland but any possible return to the Dutch league will see him miss the first two games of the season after picking up a red in his final game for Vitesse Arnhem.