Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed happy with Tenerife win over Granada

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Dauda took to social media to express his joy after helping Tenerife beat Granada in the Spanish second division.

Dauda was making his first start since returning from injury, and he helped the club to a 2-0 victory at home.

The 24-year-old is on loan from Anderlecht, where he has a contract until June 2023.

Sunday's appearance was his sixth of the season after missing a month due to a Hailrine crack in his lumbar vertebra.

Tenerife drew three and lost one of the four games he missed. His return boosted the club, helping them bounce back to winning ways.

Enric Gallego's and Ivan Romero de Avila Araque's goals were enough for the home team to take all three points.

“What a night it was, an important 3 points” he posted on Facebook.

Dauda has featured six times this season, scoring one goal in the process.