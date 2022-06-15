Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed reveals desire to leave Anderlecht

In-form Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed has revealed his desire to leave Belgium giants Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.

The former Asante Kotoko striker is coming off an impressive campaign in the Spanish Segunda Division with Cartegena.

His outstanding displays this season saw him get close to a Black Stars invite, but failed to make the team due to family issues.

The 24-year-old believes he will get another shot at the national team when he leaves Anderlecht to a club that will give him more play time.

"It's all about playing time," he told Tv3. "Recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me, he said he has seen what I am doing in Spain and there is still an opportunity for me. Even after the game against Madagascar he called me to join the team for the Kirin Cup tournament but I told him I had family issues to sort.

"Football is all about playing time, that's why I want to move out of Anderlecht to a club where they have a good project for me and to have enough playing time," he added.

Dauda Mohammed made 35 appearances for Cartegena, scoring nine goals in the Spanish second tier league.