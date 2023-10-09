Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed sent off in Tenerife victory

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed faced an early exit on Sunday as Tenerife secured a 2-1 win against Burgos CF in the Spanish second-tier football league.

Dauda, formerly with Anderlecht, received two yellow cards and was shown the red card before halftime. Despite being reduced to ten players, Tenerife managed to secure all three points at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopéz.

The first half of the match ended goalless as both teams struggled to find the back of the net. Tenerife eventually broke the deadlock in the second half, with Roberto Lopez scoring in the 64th minute, followed by Enric Gallego adding another goal just five minutes later.

Burgos CF managed to pull one goal back, courtesy of Curro Sánchez in the 77th minute, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome. The final score was 2-1 in favour of Tenerife.

Dauda joined the Spanish club during the recent summer transfer window, signing a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2026. Despite his efforts, he has yet to open his scoring account for Tenerife in his eight appearances for the team.