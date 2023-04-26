Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed set to leave Anderlecht at the end of the season

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 April 2023
Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed will leave Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht at the end of the season. 

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at Spanish outfit CD Tenerife, is one of the 15 players set to be shipped out by the club.

Mohammed's contract with the Purple and Whites expires at the end of the season and there are no talks for extension.

The former Asante Kotoko striker has struggled to break into the first team since joining the club in 2017, spending most of his time on loan.

Mohammed has been on loan at Esbjerg, Vitesse, Cartagena and now Tenerife.

In Spanish Segunda Division this season, Mohammed has made 22 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht are set for a massive shake up with several players including Benito Raman and Lior Refaelov.

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been linked with a move to the German Bundesliga while Francis Amuzu wants a new challenge.

