Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah ‘feels more involved’ at Mantova

Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah is enjoying life at Mantova, saying he feels more involved at the Italian club since joining in August from Pordenone.

Mensah over the weekend scored as Mantova beat Pergolettese 2-1 in Serie C. It was his third goal of the season and expressed his joy after the game.

He said, "We came from two well-played matches and perhaps in Vicenza if we had been more cold, we would have brought home the tie. Today we have won three important points that give us more confidence in view of the trip to Trieste. We are growing well, we struggled a little in the first half, then the coach changed the tactics and this allowed us to win”.

The Mantova player then added a few words about his coach: "I thank our coach, it makes us players more involved and our performances improve. At least for me things are going this way, however, I am also grateful to the whole team”.

The 31-year-old has made 10 appearances this season.