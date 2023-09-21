Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah scores as Mantova beat Giana Erminio

Ghanaian striker Davis Mensah was on the scoresheet for his club Mantova as they secured a 2-0 victory over Giana Erminio on Wednesday in an Italian Serie C Group A clash

Davis Mensah was named in the starting lineup and made an impressive impact while lasting the full throttle of the game.

The first half of the match remained goalless despite a series of attacks from both teams. In the 4th minute, Mensah made a promising attack for the visiting side, delivering a cross from the left to Cristiano Bani, who narrowly missed the target with his shot.

Giana Erminio tried to establish control in midfield and create scoring opportunities but struggled to find the target with their efforts.

Towards the end of the first half, Giana Erminio's goalkeeper, Gioele Zacchi, came up with a crucial save in the 43rd minute to deny Salvatore Burrai's shot.

Mantova displayed a strong start in the second half, efficiently defending their box and denying Mensah's efforts with Caferri and Galuppini's attempts being stopped by Groppeli.

The deadlock was ultimately broken in the 84th minute by Nicolo Radaelli, and Davis Mensah sealed the victory with his first goal of the season and his team's second goal in the 89th minute, ensuring Mantova's triumph.