Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah signs three-year contract extension with Serie D side Trestina

Published on: 05 November 2018
Ghanaian forward David Mensah has signed a contract extension with Italian lower side Trestina ASD. 

The 27-year-old will remain at the club until 2021 after signing a fresh three year deal with the Serie D side

"I'm very happy, it was what I wanted when I arrived in Triestina and here I want to stay there for as long as possible. Now it's up to me to repay the club with goals and performances." he said

The Ghanaian has netted two times in 9 appearances for the side this season.

