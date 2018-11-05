Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah signs three-year contract extension with Serie D side Trestina

The 27-year-old will remain at the club until 2021 after signing a fresh three year deal with the Serie D side

"I'm very happy, it was what I wanted when I arrived in Triestina and here I want to stay there for as long as possible. Now it's up to me to repay the club with goals and performances." he said

The Ghanaian has netted two times in 9 appearances for the side this season.