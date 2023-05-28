Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scores first goal of the season in Chinese Super League

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scored his first goal of the season in the Chinese Super League when Cangzhou Mighty Lions overcame Wuhan Three Towns on Saturday.

Owusu-Sekyere got the match-winner as Cangzhou came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against Three Towns at the Yutong International Sports Centre.

Three Towns took the lead in the first minute of the round 10 fixture through China international Shihao Wei.

The home side drew level in the 70th minute when Croatian defender Mile Skoric found the back of the net.

Owusu-Sekyere scored ten minutes later to conclude the comeback win for Cangzhou after connecting a pass from Jurgen Locadia.

Ghanaian attacker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was not involved in the match for Three Towns due to an ailment.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has one goal in 10 appearances in the Chinese top-flight since the beginning of the 2023 campaign.