Ghanaian forward Dennis Agyare Antwi leads goal king chart in Iraq

Ghanaian forward Dennis Agyare Antwi sits top of the goal-king chart in the Iraqi topflight league.

The Al Naft SC forward scored a brace in the game against Naft Al-Wassat to increase his tally to five goals after nine games.

Antwi's second half brace ensured Al Naft SC secured a points after labouring from behind twice in the thrilling encounter.

Nasser Al Ghawashi, who is also fighting for the golden boot, scored a hat-trick in the 3-3 game at the Al Madinah Stadium.

Despite Antwi's prolific scoring form, Al Naft find themselves in relegation places after nine games in the season.