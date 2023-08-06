Ghanaian forward Dennis Amoako aiming to depart Brazil for Europe

Ghanaian attacker Dennis Amoako has voiced his sincere desire to play football in Europe, spurred on by his desire to compete on the prestigious UEFA Champions League stage.

Dennis Amoako, who currently plays for Esporte Passo Fundo in Brazil's second division, hopes to move up to Europe in order to pursue his goals and have a huge impact on the history of football in his native country.

The former Asokwa Deportivo forward sees the elite European leagues and the prestigious Champions League as the greatest stages for players to display their abilities and capabilities.

“My dream is to find myself at a bigger club in Europe, especially playing in the Champions League, where it is the biggest stage for every player,” he told Rainbow Sports.

Dennis is adamant that getting his name known in the European football scene will further his career and provide him the chance to play for Ghana.

“Playing the Champions League will help me get the chance to represent Ghana in competitions like the African Cup Of Nations and the World Cup; it’s really my dream.”