Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi completes move to Saudi Arabia

After spending a season with Al-Naft Sporting Club in the Iraqi League, Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi has joined Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Safa Sporting Club on a free transfer.

The prolific attacker had a good season finishing with eighteen goals, which made him the second-highest goal scorer in the league as well as becoming the foreigner with the most goals in the history of the competition.

The 30-year-old striker received offers from Qatar and other nations, but he chose to continue his journey in Saudi Arabia, which is quickly establishing itself as the great hub for quality football.

“It’s a very good move because becoming a record goal scorer as a foreigner in the Iraqi league and attracting offers from other countries is a nice thing. Also, because all the football superstars are moving to Saudi Arabia, it’s a place we will also be seen and I believe it’s a positive one," Sports Light Consult CEO Nana Kwarteng, said.

Dennis Antwi rose through the ranks having played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies in Ghana before moving abroad in his early days.

His addition to the Saudi second-division side is expected to elevate the team as they fight for promotion next season.