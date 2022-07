Ghanaian forward Desmond Amoh Nketia has joined Portugese side Associação Académica de Coimbra.

The 21-year-old becomes the latest signing for the team in the ongoing transfer window.

The young striker has a lot of prospect next season and will strengthen Académica attack in the league.

He will be competing with Diogo Ribeiro and Diogo Machado for a starting place in the attacking front at his new club.

Nketiah is expected to help Académica get promotion to the League II next season.