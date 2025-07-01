Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketia joins Portuguese outfit CD Feirense

Ghanaian striker Desmond Nketia has completed his move to Portuguese side Clube Desportivo Feirense.

The 24-year-old forward signed a one-year deal to join the Liga Portugal 2 outfit after leaving CAD Elvas.

Nketia, who has spent most of his career in the lower divisions in Portugal, is expected to play a vital role in Feirense's quest for promotion to the top tier.

"The Ghanaian striker arrives at Castelo from O Elvas CAD. Clube Desportivo Feirense -Futebol, SAD informs that player Desmond Nketia is a reinforcement for the new 2025/2026 season. The 24-year-old forward represented clubs such as UD Vilafranquense; SC Ideal; AcadÃ©mica OAF; Elvas CAD," wrote the club confirming Nketia's signing.

The lanky forward shared his excitement after joining Feirense while also expressing gratitude to Elvas for playing a huge role in his career.

He posted on Instagram: "A special phase for me has come to an end. Thank you to everyone at Elvas â€” coaching staff, colleagues and fans â€” for making me feel part of something bigger. I leave with pride, gratitude and many memories that I will take with me. Football continues, but I cherish this chapter.

"I also thank all the people I met along the way and who, with a word, a gesture or a kind gesture, made a difference at the right moments. Your support never went unnoticed. Thank you for everything!"