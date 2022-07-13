Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketiah joins Academica for preseason 

Published on: 13 July 2022
Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketiah joins Academica for preseason 

Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketiah has joined his new club Academica for the preseason.

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese side in the ongoing transfer window.

Académica resumed training on Monday after the break with Coach Miguel Valença having 25 players at his disposal.

The team trained at the Academy as they prepare to compete in Liga 3 for the 2022/23 season.

The young striker has a lot of prospects next season and will strengthen Académica attack in the league. 

He will be competing with Diogo Ribeiro and Diogo Machado for a starting place in the attacking front at his new club.

Académica started, this Monday, the preparation work for the new season, and the first training, which took place at the club's Academy.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more